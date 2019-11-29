Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a great singer and dancer, revealed Ananya Panday

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday has disclosed that her best friend and Shah Rukh Khan's talented daughter Suhana Khan is a great singer and dancer.



Ananya, who is best friend of Suhana, has revealed some unknown facts about the star kid.

In a recent interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed, "Suhana is a brilliant actor, great singer and a great dancer as well."

Ananya further said she and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter were in the same school and used to take part in the school plays, adding that Suhana used to be the main lead.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are BFF and the two are often snapped together. Suhana is currently studying in New York.

Recently, Suhana Khan made her acting debut taking the world by storm. Suhana has decided to start small, before taking it big.

While pictures of her acting in a college play have been widely circulated on the social media, now a short film has emerged featuring the 19-year-old.

The low-budget production, titled, The Grey Part of Blue, has people raving about the young Khan’s serious acting chops and skills.