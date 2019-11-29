close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Rani Mukerji vs Priyanka Chopra: Fashion divas adorn similar sarees

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019
Rani Mukerji vs Priyanka Chopra: Fashion divas adorn similar sarees

Rani Mukerji was spotted donning a saree which   was earlier worn by global icon Priyanka Chopra. 

Earlier, the Mardaani actor was seen spotted in a Sabyasachi dress resembling with Ranveer Singh’s traditional suit. Not only this, the actress was seen wearing same saree like Priyanka Chopra recently.

Rani adorned a satin blouse and chose to pair the beautiful designer saree with a pearl necklace and earrings with donning a bright red lipstick.

Rani’s look took us back to Joe Jonas’s wedding when PeeCee was spotted rocking the same saree. The Sky is Pink star opted for a diamond pendant and a nude make-up look. However, both the celebrities tied up their hair in a bun adorned with flowers.

On the work front, Rani is looking forward to her upcoming thriller film, Mardaani 2 roll out. The film will be released on December 12. 

