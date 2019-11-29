Rani Mukerji vs Priyanka Chopra: Fashion divas adorn similar sarees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rani Mukerji was spotted donning a saree which was earlier worn by global icon Priyanka Chopra.
Earlier, the Mardaani actor was seen spotted in a Sabyasachi dress resembling with Ranveer Singh’s traditional suit. Not only this, the actress was seen wearing same saree like Priyanka Chopra recently.
Rani adorned a satin blouse and chose to pair the beautiful designer saree with a pearl necklace and earrings with donning a bright red lipstick.
Rani’s look took us back to Joe Jonas’s wedding when PeeCee was spotted rocking the same saree. The Sky is Pink star opted for a diamond pendant and a nude make-up look. However, both the celebrities tied up their hair in a bun adorned with flowers.
On the work front, Rani is looking forward to her upcoming thriller film, Mardaani 2 roll out. The film will be released on December 12.
