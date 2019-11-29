Valtteri Bottas announces split from wife Emilia

Valtteri Bottas, the Finnish racing driver, has announced marriage break-up to wife Emilia.



Bottas and the Finnish beauty tied the knot in 2016 after dating for almost six years since 2010, and now they will be getting divorced after three years of their marriage.

He took to Twitter sharing lengthy statement with his followers, saying "Unfortunately I have to share the news that marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end."

The Formula 1 star further said, "Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and life situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends."

"I will be forever thankful for all the sacrifices she had to make for me, for her support during many years and for all the experiences that we have had together. I trust that you respect both of us and our privacy regarding this matter. This will be all I have to say and comment regarding our divorce," he added.