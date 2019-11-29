Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ adorable Thanksgiving message

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American pop star Nick Jonas who will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary reunited in the US for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Of course, Chopra who is a big fan of documenting everything she does on social media, posted some adorable snaps on her Instagram.

The Dostana actor recently even bough a puppy, Gino, as an anniversary gift for her husband.

Jonas shared the photos of the surprise with his fans on social media.



In the videos posted on social media, Chopra and Jonas can be seen celebrating Thanksgiving with their family.

The couple shared their videos of getting playful with filters and having a delicious dinner. Jonas’s mother can also be see in one of the videos, receiving a “HI” from her daughter-in-law.

