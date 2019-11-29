Iqra Aziz sends delightful birthday greetings to her 'Super Hero' Yasir Hussain

KARACHI: Pakistani television actress Iqra Aziz has sent love and care to her fiance Yasir Hussain on his birthday, adding to the bliss of the actor and the screenwriter on his auspicious day.

Unsurprisingly, Yasir Hussain was flooded with birthday wishes on Friday. The showbiz celebrities as well as fans and relatives wished the actor to make his special day even more special. But her ladylove's endearing message for the birthday boy was really heartwarming.



Iqra and Yasir are one of the power couples in the showbiz industry of Pakistan. Since the inception of their relationship, the two have never hesitated being casual and open about their romance with each other.

Wishing her darling, Suno Chanda's Jiya shared an amazing photo on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming line: "Happy Birthday to my one and only Super Hero and super amazing Human. I love you and may you have all you deserve and wish for."





Iqra Aziz is a charming television actress. She has played a role of Jiya in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda for which she received critical acclaim and Lux Style Awards. She has also been awarded for her work in Urdu television.

