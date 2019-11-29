Brad Pitt appeared as a guest on FRIENDS on this Thanksgiving episode

While die-hard fans of Brad Pitt can count all his films on their fingertips, there are many movie goers around the globe who came to know about his acting prowess comparatively late.



The "new" fans are often found wondering about the films their favorite actor has starred in.

It's quite easy to figure out what films the Hollywood veteran has featured in but cameo appearances of actors sometimes remain unknown to many.

Brad Pitt's appearance on "Friends" with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston happened 18 years ago in 2001 but some fans are still found asking certain questions.

For those who have no idea which episode of "Friends" Brad Pitt appeared in, it is "The One with the Rumor", the ninth episode of the eighth season of the American television situation comedy.

The episode aired on NBC on November 22, 2001.

It continues the series' annual Thanksgiving-themed episode tradition and guest-stars cast member Jennifer Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt.

Directed by Gary Halvorson and written by Shana Goldberg-Meehan, the episode was nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.