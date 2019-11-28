Inside Jennifer Aniston’s lavish Thanksgiving dinner with Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston has yet again piqued the interest of her fans with her latest Instagram post which revolves around her lavish Thanksgiving dinner with Jimmy Kimmel.



Taking to the social media site, Jennifer took her fans inside the Thanksgiving feast she throws at her place every year, with photos and videos about enchiladas specially made for Jimmy Kimmel.

It all happened when Jimmy Kimmel complained Jennifer's pre-Thanksgiving party on his show almost a year ago.

Jimmy dubbed the party as Friendsgiving.



Referring to the same, Jennifer captioned her post, “Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f**ng Friendsgiving enchiladas.”

Jennifer’s close friend Courteney Cox can also be seen in the video shared. Earlier Jennifer Aniston had revealed her Thanksgiving traditions, stating the day begins by making phone calls to her family and friends, and ending on a lavish party she hosts every year.

