REVEALED: Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir to have destination wedding in 2020?

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are rumoured to be tying the knot in a stunning destination wedding scheduled to take place in 2020, as reported by a local publication.



The actors will be getting hitched outside Pakistan, but the actual wedding destination has been kept under wraps for now.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir will be taking the plunge, following suit of numerous showbiz personalities who walked down the aisle with their significant others this wedding season, including actress Sanam Chaudhry, Mira Sethi and cricket commentator Zainab Abbas.

The couple announced their engagement to the public earlier in June with similar Instagram captions and pictures.

“Here's to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Ahad & Sajal,” read their message.







