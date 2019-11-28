SHOCKING: Ranbir Kapoor drifted apart from mom Neetu Singh after split with Deepika Padukone?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were involved in a relationship for a couple of years before ending it on a bitter note and going two separate ways.



While the heartthrob is currently in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt, there was a time when Ranbir too had his fair share of ups and downs.

In a throwback interview, the Brahmastra star came forth detailing the emotional pain he endured after his split with Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir revealed that he had a tough relationship with his parents, specially his mother Neetu Singh due to his relationship with Deepika.

He stated that he found his mother and him drifting apart.

Ranbir added that he had to spend a while mending his bond with his parents and bridging the rift his breakup had caused between them.

Many years later, Ranbir was questioned if his mom Neetu was the reason behind his split with Deepika.

He had reportedly said that his mother loves him a lot and wants him to live his own life.

Meanwhile Deepika also said that Ranbir’s mother is very fond of her.