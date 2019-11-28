Salman Khan and Prabhudheva to dance it off in 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 caused a massive stir within the masses. After news of the movie’s launching was confirmed, fans became increasingly excited to see the song Munna Badnaam Hua in detail.

Recent news has announced that the director himself will be shaking it off on the dance floor with Salman Khan.

According to reports made to Mid Day, Munna Badnaam Hua is one feature where Salman Khan and Warina Hussain shake it off together.

Prabhudeva was quick to state, "Sharing screen space with him in Mera Hi Jalwa was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again."

The report also noted that, as soon as the director agreed to the dance-off, his sister Alvira Agnihotri and designer Ashley Rebello worked on sorting out the clothes, wasting no time at all.

Check out the audio trailer below







