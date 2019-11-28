Taylor Swift’s feats continue as Billboard names her 'Woman of the Decade'

America’s iconic singing sensation Taylor Swift has been riding high with her recent accomplishments but it looks like the feats are not ending for her any time soon.



The 29-year-old Bad Blood hit maker after making waves at the American Music Awards 2019 and bagging the Artist of the Decade accolade, is gearing up to accept her next honour by Billboard.

The singer will soon be getting named Billboard’s first-ever 'Woman of the Decade' over her innumerable accomplishments over the past several years.

The publication announced that the singer will be getting awarded for her success in her career that includes five albums that ranked number one on Billboard 200, five singles that also took the first spot of Billboard Hot 100 as well as three global stadium tours and two awards for Billboard Woman of the Year Awards.

The magazine revealed that Taylor is being paid tribute to for her “commitment to protecting creative rights, music education, literacy programs, cancer research, disaster relief and the Time's Up initiative.”

This comes after the vocal powerhouse came out triumphant at the American Music Awards 2019 held on Sunday where she broke records with her six big wins including Artist of the Decade.