Scarlett Johansson concedes she 'mishandled' transgender casting controversy

Hollywood’s leading lady Scarlett Johansson has always been a contentious figure in the industry over her multiple casting controversies. However, the actor has now come forth accepting her mistake of ‘mishandling’ the situation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 35-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor spoke about her role as a transgender for which she faced wide criticism and even more after she presented an abysmal defense.

The actor has now come forth admitting that the situation was ‘mishandled’ by her.

“I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing — and how they felt in general about cis actors playing — transgender people,” she said.

“I wasn’t aware of that conversation — I was uneducated. So I learned a lot through that process. I misjudged that.... It was a hard time. It was like a whirlwind. I felt terrible about it. To feel like you’re kind of tone-deaf to something is not a good feeling,” she added.

Scarlett was cast as a transgender person named Dante, in the film Rub & Tug, over which she faced enormous backlash.

A representative of the actor had come forth clearing the air for her in 2018, telling Bustle: “Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment,” as a reference to other cisgender stars who have previously essayed roles of trangeder characters.

She had later dropped out of the project, explaining to Out Magazine that: “In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project.”