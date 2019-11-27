close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 27, 2019

Thanksgiving: All you need to know about the American holiday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
Thanksgiving: All you need to know about the American holiday

Thanksgiving, the holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in United States of America is finally here.

With the much anticipated holiday arriving, there are many who are unaware of the background and where the day of gratitude stems from.

Here’s all you need to know about Thanksgiving:

  • It was first officially declared as festival in the United States back in 1863 by Abraham Lincoln during his presidency.
  • However, when Franklin Roosevelt took charge, he set the date for the holiday in 1939.
  • The Holiday is celebrated on the Second Monday of the month of October in Canada.
  • Thanksgiving is celebrated to show gratitude and for the blessings bestowed throughout the year.
  • It is also celebrated as the observance of English colonist’s feast that lasted for three days to thank native Americans for helping them.
  • Thanksgiving welcomes the holiday season in America being first in the queue followed by Black Friday and later Christmas and New Year.
  • Washington’s Day and Independence Day were the only national holidays observed in the United States before Thanksgiving.
  • Most of the people spent the day with their families with delicious cuisines and also by praying.
  • Thanksgiving meal is the most widely practiced ritual which includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pies.

Latest News

More From Entertainment