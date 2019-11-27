Billie Eilish to be crowned Billboard's 'Woman of the Year'

Famed singer Billie Eilish will take home the crown for Billboard’s 2019 'Woman of the Year' on December 12, Hollywood Reporter reported.



“Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist,” Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said.

She added, “Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-colour and sharp attitude.”

Eilish is the youngest artist in history to be honoured with Billboard’s 'Woman of the Year' title.

At the event, pop star Taylor Swift will be given Billboard’s inaugural Woman of the Decade award, along with Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette and Brandi Carlile.