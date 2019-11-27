close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 27, 2019

Miley Cyrus unveils dramatic new platinum hair: See photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
Miley Cyrus unveils dramatic new platinum hair. Photo: Instagram/InStyle

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to leave fans astounded with her dramatic and sudden hair changes and her latest look is sure to leave you in awe.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball hit maker got a much-needed trim by her mother Trish Cyrus but upon the cut not turning out as desired, the singer headed towards celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger and the results are nothing that we expected.

The mother-daughter grooming session was put up on Instagram by Trish but the updated version was shared by Miley on her Instagram Stories.

The singer is now donning a lob-length style with feathery layers and some fierce bangs while her hair colour has has gone from blonde to icy platinum.

Her final look was also shared by Hershberger on her Instagram as she captioned the photo: “PUNK VIBE”.

View this post on Instagram

PUNK VIBE️

A post shared by Sally Hershberger (@sallyhershberger) on

"Miley wanted to go more punk, she wanted something edgy," Hershberger was quoted by InStyle as saying.

"We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy,” she added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment