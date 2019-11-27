Miley Cyrus unveils dramatic new platinum hair: See photo

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to leave fans astounded with her dramatic and sudden hair changes and her latest look is sure to leave you in awe.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball hit maker got a much-needed trim by her mother Trish Cyrus but upon the cut not turning out as desired, the singer headed towards celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger and the results are nothing that we expected.

The mother-daughter grooming session was put up on Instagram by Trish but the updated version was shared by Miley on her Instagram Stories.

The singer is now donning a lob-length style with feathery layers and some fierce bangs while her hair colour has has gone from blonde to icy platinum.



Her final look was also shared by Hershberger on her Instagram as she captioned the photo: “PUNK VIBE”.

"Miley wanted to go more punk, she wanted something edgy," Hershberger was quoted by InStyle as saying.



"We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy,” she added.