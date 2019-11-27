Priyanka Chopra surprises Nick Jonas with a new dog for wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always leaving fans in awe over their love and the latest gesture by the Bollywood queen is proving just how strong their bond is.



As the lovebirds gear up to clock in their first wedding anniversary in December, the Quantico actor is already ahead of her husband in surprising him, as she woke him up with a new canine friend.

Turning to Instagram the Sucker hit maker gave a shout-out to his wife as he shared the clip of him getting surprised with their new addition in the family.

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra,” he said in the caption.

Priyanka also dropped a comment serving major couple goals, as she said: “Happy almost anniversary babu ur face..hilarious.”

The little fur buddy of Nick, called Gino already has an Instagram account that has racked up 30,000 followers within no time.

Priyanka had also taken to Instagram to post a photo of Nick with his new dog while also telling her followers that her dog Diana still has her parents’ attention despite the new addition.

“Back with my boys.. welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas,” read her caption.

The lovebirds had tied the knot in an enchanting, fairy tale ceremony last year on December 1 in Jodhpur, India.