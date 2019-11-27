Priyanka Chopra opens up about living her Hollywood dream

Priyanka Chopra, the desi girl of Bollywood, making waves seven seas across is known far and wide for her acting prowess that has garnered her worldwide fame and glory as well.

The Dostana actor, who has recently returned to India for work, opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times, about her heart and her Hollywood dreams.

The diva appears to be thrilled as she gears up to collaborate with acclaimed American comedian and writer, Mindy Kaling , for Universal Studios.

“That’s never happened in a mainstream rom-com! I remember, we came out, held our hands, and we couldn’t believe it. It took us fighting the fight. I am hoping to be able to create so many more opportunities for Indian actors in my small way,” she said.

Priyanka, 37, shared about her journey from Bollywood to the mega film industry in Hollywood and opened up about the struggles, challenges and hard work that brought her where she is right now.

“Somewhere, people don’t see Bollywood with the lens that they saw it with when I started working in America. I got a lot of ‘So you must be a good dancer?’ and I used to be like ‘Ya, I can sing, dance and act, I am a triple threat!’ So, you have to stop people in tracks and say ‘I am not just one thing’... It took a lot of work, I am so glad. I hope beyond what we are seeing, I want to see Indian actors and movies become mainstream global entertainers,” she said.

The In My City hit maker went on to add that after the Hollywood ventures like Quantico and Baywatch, she managed to grab the attention of the global audience.

“I dug my feet in, persevered and did what I needed to do. It’s my dream that Indian cinema becomes global," she said.

PeeCee has not only unlocked new doors of success for herself but also for the other Indian actors. Her performance in Hollywood has brought her a colossal response far and wide. “I am hoping to be able to create so many more opportunities for Indian actors in my small way”, the diva shared.

The Sky is Pink star emerged as a Hollywood star after ABC’s drama series Quantico. She has also performed in A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.