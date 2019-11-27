close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 27, 2019

Jamie Foxx jumps on the 'Gonna Tell My Kids' bandwagon

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 27, 2019

People have been posting "Gonna Tell My Kids" memes on social media platforms for the last few days.

The trend has become so viral that celebrities too  couldn't help  jumping on the bandwagon.

While the trend originally started on  Twitter, people are  using other social media websites  too to  share  funny posts.

Actor Jamie Foxx amused his fans with his own "Gonna tell my kids" meme   on  the photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

The actor chose a scene from his  2012 blockbuster Django Unchained  to   spread smiles.


While sharing  a  photo from the  Quentin Tarantino directorial film, Jamie Foxx wrote  "Telling my kids , this is Christopher Columbus".

Over 60,000 people have liked his photo  , with hundreds others leaving funny comments.

The photo from the film shows Foxx riding a horse as farmers look on.


Latest News

More From Entertainment