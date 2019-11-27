Jamie Foxx jumps on the 'Gonna Tell My Kids' bandwagon

People have been posting "Gonna Tell My Kids" memes on social media platforms for the last few days.

The trend has become so viral that celebrities too couldn't help jumping on the bandwagon.

While the trend originally started on Twitter, people are using other social media websites too to share funny posts.



Actor Jamie Foxx amused his fans with his own "Gonna tell my kids" meme on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

The actor chose a scene from his 2012 blockbuster Django Unchained to spread smiles.





While sharing a photo from the Quentin Tarantino directorial film, Jamie Foxx wrote "Telling my kids , this is Christopher Columbus".

Over 60,000 people have liked his photo , with hundreds others leaving funny comments.

The photo from the film shows Foxx riding a horse as farmers look on.



