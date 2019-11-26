Selena Gomez ‘inspires’ The Weeknd’s new music release: What’s the fuss about?

Breaking up with Selena, reuniting with Bella Hadid, releasing music inspired by Gomez: Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd is surely up to something. Read on to know what is the fuss about!



On Monday, The Weeknd, after a long break from social media, posted on Instagram, creating a hype in his fans and teasing about something exciting.

With the picture depicting an indistinct black-and-white image, the post was captioned as “The fall starts tomorrow night”.

The post was reshared in Instagram stories, captioned “Tomorrow night we start again." This surely creates a real buzz among fans as his new releases are long awaited.

But lo and behold! The real story hasn’t come up yet! It has been reported that there is one Selena Gomez inspired song in his upcoming album release.



Confirmed by ASCAP website, the renowned singer has registered a song named ‘Like Selena’.

This wouldn’t have been of that importance if the couple didn’t break up in August 2019 (which they actually did) due to their busy schedules, making it hard for the couple to take out time for each other.

According to close sources, Selena was the one who called off the relationship, following by a mutual agreement from both, but both have been on good terms after that.

Rumours are that he has given references about SelGo in his earlier songs too, including ‘My Dear Melancholy’, ‘Starboy’, ‘Call Out My Name’ and ‘I Was Never There’.

The story gets more interesting, as the singer is seen getting reunited with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, whom he dated before and after dating Selena. This is getting spicy! Sounds like all eyes are on The Weeknd!