Clothing brand AlKaram accused of copying Korean band BTS design

Clothing brand AlKaram has been accused of copying a design from the album cover of South Korean band, BTS, in its latest collection.

The outfit in question features a string of roses, which are a stencil copy of a cover image of one K-pop boy band.

Fans in Pakistan were quick to point out the similarity.

After an outrage the brand promised a social media user, who reached out to them via Twitter, that the article will be removed as soon as possible.



And while it has been taken down from the official AlKaram website, it remains on their other clothing webpage, MAK, which sells outfits for teenagers.





