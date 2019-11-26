Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin quietly shows support to Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber has extended her support to US singer Selena Gomez, the ex-girlfriend of her hubby.



The 27-year-old singer, who stole the American Music Awards 2019 show with her Lose You To Love Me got unlikely support from Hailey.

Neither Justin Bieber nor his wife Hailey Baldwin walked the AMAs red carpet because both were not listed on the seating chart.

However, Hailey liked the Instagram video of Selena in which she was celebrating her success of performing her two singles at the AMAs 2019.

The video was shared by the common friend of Selena and Hailey. It is pertinent to mention here that the two don't follow each other on photo-video sharing platform.

Selena Gomez and the Sorry singer parted ways in 2018. Later, Bieber started dating Baldwin and they tied the knot in September 2019.