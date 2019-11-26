Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' goes on floors

B-Town heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is gearing up with Kiara Advani for the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has finally gone on floors. Acclaimed star Tabu is also expected to join the sets of the film later in January.

The Luka Chuppi actor is already the talk of the town nowadays from his back-to-back projects to him sharing headlines with Bollywood's leading ladies, the heartthrob sure knows how steal the spotlight.

While the star is busy promoting his upcoming offering Pati Patni Aur Woh, he has also been roped in for his next movie. From the moment news got out of Kartik and Kiara leading together in the sequel to a 2007 comedy-thriller, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, fans could barely hold their horses to see the duo pairing up together for the first time.

The excitement was even more hyped up with the news of the Drishyam actor, Tabu joining in the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

According to Mumbai Mirror, “She is expected to join the cast in January when the second three-month schedule kicks off in London and Rajasthan.”

Director Anees Bazmee told Times of India that the film has gone on floors and the pairing of Kartik and Kiara also looks promising.

The film is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020.