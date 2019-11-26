Mehwish Hayat recreates Dola Re Dola magic of Devdas at bro's Shendi: Watch

KARACHI: Showbiz stunner Mehwish Hayat is a popular actress and now appears to be an internet sensation too as she also keeps her social media game up by sharing amazing photos and videos to mesmerize her admirers.



Hayat is one of the few celebrities who never fails to impress her fans either with her contribution in her field or through her pictures and relationship goals.



Recently, The Load Wedding starlet rocked the stage with her dance on Indian song Dola Re Dola, the video of the dashing star went viral on the Internet.







Hayat, in another post, wrote a heartfelt note to celebrate brother's birthday, sending love and greetings to Danish.

"I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes. Steady and sensible where I am impulsive and emotional," Hayat said in the post that also carried multiple pictures of the siblings.