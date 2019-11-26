close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

Mehwish Hayat recreates Dola Re Dola magic of Devdas at bro's Shendi: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019


KARACHI: Showbiz stunner Mehwish Hayat is a popular actress and now appears to be an internet sensation too  as she also keeps her social media game up by sharing   amazing photos and videos to mesmerize her admirers.

Hayat is one of the few celebrities who never fails to impress  her fans either with her contribution in  her field    or through her pictures and relationship goals.

Recently, The Load  Wedding  starlet rocked the stage with her dance on Indian song Dola Re Dola, the video of the dashing star went viral on the Internet.


 Hayat, in another post, wrote a heartfelt note to celebrate brother's birthday, sending love and greetings to Danish.

"I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes. Steady and sensible where I am impulsive and emotional," Hayat said in the post that also carried multiple pictures of the siblings.

Latest News

More From Entertainment