Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth: Fans still obsessed with rumours

It's been a while since US tabloids triggered rumours with reports that Angelina Jolie sees Chris Hemsworth as a ‘younger, sexier more exciting version of Brad Pitt.’

A report went on to say that Hemsworth's wife's Elsa Pataky was "spiralling into a rage" after her husband hung out with Jolie at an event.

The rumors subsided soon after they were started, but some obsessive fans have found it hard to come to terms with the fact that they were not romantically involved.

The tabloid at the time claimed that the star's encounter had followed claims that Chris Hemsworth and wife hit a "rough patch".

It was reported that his wife wanted him to have "zero contact" with the Maleficent star.

‘Angie loved every second of being with Chris at Comic Con and desperately wants to work on a project as an onscreen couple with him,’ reported US publication star.

The Avengers: Endgame star and Jolie were photographed together at the Gold Globes. The Aussie actor was even confronted by a journalist about the picture.

Wife Elsa Pataky also jokingly commented on the picture, 'What a great couple!', before clarifying, 'I mean you boys!'

So folks, who are still wondering whether there was something between the two Hollywood superstars, Chirs Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's marriage is rock solid.