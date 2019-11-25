Everything you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s next production 'Bob Biswas'

Shah Rukh Khan took his fans by surprise after revealing everything about his next venture as a film producer.

The movie is titled Bob Biswas.

SRK made the big announcement on Twitter wherein he stated that his production house Red Chillies Entertainment would be producing the movie along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production.

The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Divya Annapurna Ghosh and will star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

To note, Bob Biswas, a poker-faced contract killer, is the fictional character from Vidya Balan’s 2012 release Kahaani.

“Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character,” Gaurav Verma Red Chillies Entertainment’s COO was quoted as saying.