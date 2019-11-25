Shah Rukh Khan's Islamic faith was a problem for Gauri's family: report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the ultimate power couple of Bollywood but the two also had their own share of twists and drama in their love story.



The Koyla actor was reported by Mumbai Mirror to have initially not appeased to Gauri’s family owing to his Islamic faith and had to, hence do ample convincing.

As per the report, Gauri hailed from a Punjabi family with a military background and upon the families being told of their relationship, Gauri’s side appeared to be sternly against the idea of a Muslim son-in-law.

However, the actor managed to convince his in-laws to let him wed Gauri after pretending to be Hindu for as many as five years during which they got married.

But when the truth finally came out, there were ample challenges that were hurled his way. Withstanding all of them, Khan’s relationship with Gauri was finally accepted.

The two had exchanged garlands back in 1991 and are now parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 19 and five-year-old AbRam.