Akshay Kumar can't stop singing praises for Kareena Kapoor after 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood megastars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor have become the talk of town ever since the trailer of Good Newwz was dropped.

Speaking on his experience of working with the Veere Di Wedding actor, Akshay dished the details about the two reuniting on the silver screens.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Padman actor revealed that he has always loved sharing screen space with the iconic Bebo and added that working with her is nothing less than a picnic.

He further added that Kareena takes no time from turning into a professional on sets to a mother and is always successful in energizing the scenes with her magic.

“Making movies with Bebo is like going on a wild picnic. She is fabulous at everything she does. Even when she goofs up, Kareena is enigmatic. With sound of one clap, she switches from being a mummy, friend and co-star to a professional queen of cinema. I know fans have been waiting for us to reunite, and nothing could be more perfect than this film for both of us, right now!,” he said.

The two have previously worked together in films like Aitraaz, Kambakht Ishq.

The Raj Mehta-directorial on the other hand, will be seeing the light of day on December 27, 2019.