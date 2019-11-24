Kartik Aaryan helps Ananya Panday; video goes viral

The video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan helping co-star Ananya Panday walk through a rocky road has won the hearts of millions.



The video clip was recorded when Kartik and Ananya Panday stepped out to promote their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In the video, the actor is seen heading to a picture-perfect spot while Ananya is following him.

When The Student of the Year 2 actress tried to step on an uneven path, Kartik returned and held her hand, proving he was the true gentlemen every woman deserved.

Kartik did not let co-star go until they reached the spot and posed for cameras.

The video, shared by paparazzi, has gone viral on the internet.

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar will hit the theaters on December 6, 2019.