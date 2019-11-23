Justin Bieber hints at having babies as he wishes Hailey Baldwin on 23rd birthday

Pop star Justin Bieber has paid rich tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin while extending his well wishes to her on 23rd birthday.



To mark the 23rd birthday of his wife, the Sorry singer, 25, posted dazzling photos from their wedding and captioned and wrote, “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.”

The Canadian star also hinted at having babies, he writes, "ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES”.

The singer was also spotted with Hailey for a birthday lunch in Nobu.



The couple tied the knot in September 2018 and had a second lavish wedding this year in September. They first met in 2009 and were just friends for years.