WATCH: Naseem Shah clinches first career wicket

Teen pace sensation Naseem Shah on Saturday claimed his career's first wicket and also became the youngest bowler to take a Test wicket against Australia when he dismissed opening batsman David Warner in the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.



Shah clinched the wicket when Warner was unable to tackle the incoming short ball and edged it through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, getting dismissed for 154.

Shah (16 years and 281 days) is the second youngest Pakistani to take a wicket following Nasim-ul-Ghani (16 years and 267 days ) who made his Test debut in 1958 against the West Indies and took five for 116.

The 16-year-old Shah was previously robbed of his maiden Test wicket on Friday when TV umpire Michael Gough ruled a no ball after Shah had overstepped during his spell against Warner and missed out on potentially dismissing the batting ace for just 56.