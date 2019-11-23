Kylie Jenner cosying up to Drake to make ex Travis Scott jealous?

Hollywood’s ultimate style icon Kylie Jenner has been making headlines since the past few weeks after her breakup with Travis Scott but it looks like a new name has entered the equation, of none other than Drake.

As per a report in an entertainment portal, the fashionista is cosying up to the Canadian rapper not long after she parted ways with the father of daughter, Stormi Webster.

Fans had been pinning their hopes on the makeup mogul to extend an olive branch to her ex-flame but it looks like that wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

A source revealed to Us Weekly: “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends, Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

Another grapevine unveiled: “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

On the other hand, an insider revealed to People that the model had only been getting closer to Drake to make Travis jealous: “She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous. She still sees Travis and they spend time together with Stormi. It seems to be more of a friendship.”