Kim Kardashian mocked for having 'six toes on a foot'

Kim Kardashian once again found herself on the receiving end of ruthless trolling after her latest photos appeared online.

The cruel trolls targeted her, claiming that the reality TV show star has “six toes” after her pictures from an event appeared on social media.

Some went on to say that she is “not human”, as the 39-year-old attended the red carpet at the American Influence Awards.

It was not the first that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was trolled mercilessly for “having an extra toe".

In the latest episode, the star, who was wearing open shoes on the occasion, faced mockery as soon as her pictures surfaced.

"U really have 6 toes on both feet LMAOO You’re not human at all," said a Twitter user.

“Why am I seeing 6 toes,” said another.

The shoes being worn by Kim Kardashian made the fact more obvious that there could be another toe on her foot.

Earlier, she was accused of photoshopping after a photoshoot with her sister, Kylie Jenner, as an image appeared to leave her with six toes.

The Kardashian sisters were promoting a collaborative effort on a new fragrance then.

The criticism had forced the sisters to remove the pictures, with a representative from Kim Kardashian issuing a clarification.

"The confusing illusion is the result not of Photoshop, but of the sideways angle of the star’s foot," the representative had said at the time.