Women cricketers train for pace-attack with Sindh U16, U19 boys ahead of England series

In an attempt to prepare for pace-attack by the England women team in next month’s series, the management of Pakistan women cricket team organised a warm-up match against Sindh boys' U16 team for Pakistan’s national women team in Karachi.

Pakistani girls also faced bowling of U19 bowlers.

According to the head coach of Pakistan Women Cricket team, Iqbal Imam, the match was organized to prepare the girls for England women’s fast bowling attack.

"England’s fast bowling is better, and they bowl quick so our girls need to have an idea of the speed with which the ball would approach them," Iqbal told Geo.tv as he saw Iram Javed hitting two back to back sixes.

"Boys usually bowl with more pace, so that’s why we invited U16 boys team along with a couple of U19 players to bowl," he added.

Experienced Javeria Khan was the noted performer for Pakistan women against Sindh U16 boys as the women in green were bowled out for 236 in response to boys’ score of 317/7.

Javeria stroked 15 boundaries to score 77 off 63 deliveries. Sidra Amin scored 30. Iram Javed was the only batter on the women's side who was able to smash over the fence as she managed to hit two sixes to score 12 off five balls.

“You need be physically strong for power hitting. We are working on that area, teaching girls to bat full swing. There’s a natural issue of not being physically fit, but we are teaching them how to identify gaps and keep the scoreboard rotating,” Imam said.

Aroob Shah took two wickets from the women's side while Ramin Shameem and Javeria Khan got one wicket apiece.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited 20 players for the on-going preparatory camp for the series against England and the team will play a T20 warm up match on Saturday.

Pakistan will face England in three ODIs and three T20Is next month in Malaysia.