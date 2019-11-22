'Japan Fest 2019' highlights unique Japanese culture in Karachi

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura hosted the famous 'Japan Fest 2019' in Karachi, with an attendance of more than 300 guests.



The Consul-General of Japan expressed his appreciation for the frequency of cultural interactions between Japan and Pakistan, bidding guests to enjoy the various aspects of Japanese culture and traditions on display.

Various Japanese cultural exhibitions were presented including ikebana (the art of floral arrangement), bonsai (the art of growing miniature trees), and origami (the art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures).

The program of Japan Fest 2019 started with a traditional Japanese dance called 'Sōran Bushi' performed by the Karachi Japanese School, followed by a jiu-jutsu demonstration by the Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation amongst various other activities.

The highlight of the event was an act featuring a fashion show showcasing Japan-Pakistan fusion.

The fashion show showcased apparel designs from both cultures. Additionally, various activity booths were set up to share with guests both Japanese culture and food.

As the event came to a close, guests were treated to a live sushi demonstration by the Consulate chef, accompanied by a scrumptious buffet befitting of the venue.

