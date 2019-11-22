Priyanka Chopra highlights her resemblance to Elsa and Parineeti’s to Anna

Priyanka Chopra and her sister will be collaborating on a movie for the very first time wherein she will be playing the character or Elsa while Parineeti will be voicing Anna.

In her video to Twitter, Priyanka went on to highlight how, "Being sisters, we used to talk to each other about doing something together. I mean it can't get more iconic than this if we had to ever kick-start something. It was best as Elsa and Anna."

She explained, "Pari is just as bubbly as Anna is and I am probably as calm as Elsa."

She concluded her video by saying, "I love you too Pari."



