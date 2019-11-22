Chris Hemsworth gets trolled over his aeroplane hack in the most hilarious of ways

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular actors and he is no stranger to the qualms of long-haul flights. In fact, the star has come up with his own kinds of hacks to help make his travels easier.

He recently shared one of his secretive hacks with fans on Instagram but it seems as though the star got trolled by his friends.

One of the star’s pet peeves is dry ears after a flight and so to combat this, he used moisturizer on his in-flight headphones and the result is probably just as fans imagine it to be.

In a video posted to Instagram, the star is seen seated next to two men, his personal assistant Aaron Grist and fitness trainer Luke Zoocchi. They both were the driving force behind this hack.

Chris went on to say, “Put a little moisturizer on here… rub it in.”

"Put them together so you can't see it," Luke added to the exchange while Aaron carefully squeezed the two ear pieces together.

It appears as though Chris was not aware his mates were trolling him and he seems to have found out a little too late.

Later on in the video, after Chris carefully wears the headphones, he begins to scroll through the in-flight entertainment options.

Later on the moisturizer began to drip all over the actor’s face and his mates seem unable to hold in their laughter any longer as they burst out into a fit of giggles at Chris’s expense.

Check out the video below



