Liam Hemsworth draws support from Elsa Pataky after breakup with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has gathered support from Elsa Pataky, wife of brother Chris Hemsworth, after his recent breakup with former Disney star Miley Cyrus.

Elsa took to social media to share that her brother-in-law deserves a lot better.

Meanwhile, E News reports that just recently, Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky provided an update to the star’s health and wellness. She sang songs of praises for her brother-in-law.

She went on to say, "My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better,"

She later added, "You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed."

Liam Hemsworth has been snapped by the paparazzi enjoying date nights with Maddison Brown.



Check out their adorable outings below

August 2019 became the barer of bad news as it was announced that the power-couple of Miley and Liam had decided to part ways. Their marriage lasted for seven months before they made the life-altering decision, public.

It has been reported that their relationship began on the stage of The Last Song (2010). It went through a large number of ups and down, as does any relationships, however it proved to be timeless as it leapt over the decade long time stamp.

Most fans were sure that this couple was going to stick together forever, but alas their assumptions were not true. The two exes seem to have moved on as of now, Miley has been spotted dating new boyfriend, Cody Simpson and the duo recently made their relationship public having a myriad of pictures flooding their Instagram.