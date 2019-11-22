Cuadrado extends Juventus deal until 2022

MILAN: Colombian international Juan Cuadrado has followed Leonardo Bonucci´s example by extending his contract with Juventus, penning a deal until 2022, the Serie A champions announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old winger joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea in 2015, making the move permanent two years later for 20 million euros ($22 million).

Cuadrado has won the Serie A title four times, along with three Italian Cup and an Italian SuperCup, scoring 15 goals and contributing 28 assists in 151 games.

This season Maurizio Sarri has used Cuadrado mainly as a full-back because of an injury crisis among the defenders.

The Colombian has spent most of his career in Italy with Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina before moving to Chelsea where he won the Premier League in 2015.