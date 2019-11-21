Hassan Ali to make comeback to competitive cricket

Fast bowler Hassan Ali is set to make his comeback to competitive cricket after being out of action for over two months due to a back injury.

Hassan, 25, missed Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka and the subsequent tour of Australia.

The injury also largely kept Hassan from partaking in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, and he has just a single red-ball match under his belt so far this season.

An official of domestic team Central Punjab confirmed to Geo News on Thursday that Hassan is rejoining the team for the next match.

“Hassan Ali is coming to join us ahead of the next match. Faheem Ashraf will also join us before the final,” said Ejaz Ahmed junior, the head coach of Central Punjab team.

Hassan's only first-class outing came against Southern Punjab in September in Lahore. He sustained a back injury soon after, which has kept him out of action.

Subsequently, he was sent to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

PCB’s director sports and medical sciences Dr. Sohail Saleem has also confirmed that Hassan is on track to make his return to first-class cricket.

“Hasan Ali has shown improvement over the past few weeks during his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy,” the doctor said.

“He has been practicing in nets of late and bowled seven overs in a club match without any discomfort today. I am confident that he will play the ninth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy."

Hassan has played nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Pakistan.