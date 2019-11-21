Angelina Pivarnick ties the knot with Chris Larangeira

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US television personality Angelina Pivarnick tied the knot with Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Wednesday.
Close friends and family of members of The Jersey Shore star attended the wedding ceremony.
The 33-year-old reality star Angelina and beau Chris Larangeira got engaged in January 2018 after a year of dating.
According to media reports, Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' LaValle served as bridesmaids.
She recently celebrated bridal shower attended by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Deena Nicole and others.
