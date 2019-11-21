Angelina Pivarnick ties the knot with Chris Larangeira

US television personality Angelina Pivarnick tied the knot with Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Wednesday.



Close friends and family of members of The Jersey Shore star attended the wedding ceremony.

The 33-year-old reality star Angelina and beau Chris Larangeira got engaged in January 2018 after a year of dating.

According to media reports, Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' LaValle served as bridesmaids.

She recently celebrated bridal shower attended by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Deena Nicole and others.







