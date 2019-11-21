Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia end 20-year-long marriage

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and his wife Mehr Jesia may have served couple goals for years, but it looks like their story did not have a happily ever after.

The two decided to part ways after 20 long years as they released a statement of them opting out of their matrimony.

In a joint statement, the couple announced: “After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth."

While the two had been staying apart for a year already, they were granted divorce in Bandra by a family court.

The court official cited by Mumbai Mirror revealed: “After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinised, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out.”

“Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce," it was added further.

The actor after getting questioned about his separation had retorted to entertainment portals saying: “Why would I want to talk about it? Why is it anyone’s business? I don’t want to talk about it."

The ex-couple are parents to two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra who will be staying with their mother.