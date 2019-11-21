Cody Simpson quashes split rumours with Miley Cyrus by revealing his phone's lock screen

As social media erupts with rumours of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson parting ways, the former has come forth quashing the rumours in the most endearing way.

The 22-year-old Pretty Brown Eyes singer showed off his love for the Wrecking Ball hit maker in a distinct and adorable way by flaunting his phone’s lock screen that exhibited a childhood photo of his ladylove.

The singer unveiled the photo in the midst of rumour mills turning regarding their breakup which was refuted earlier by a source as well.

"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating. Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently,” the grapevine said putting the records straight.



The lovebirds had started seeing each other earlier in October and things have been moving fast between them ever since as their stormy affair gets more serious by the day.

Prior to Cody, Miley had dated Kaitlynn Carter for a brief period after her marriage with Liam Hemsworth came to an end in July this year.