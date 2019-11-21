close
Thu Nov 21, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 21, 2019

Jennifer Aniston weeps as she exits restaurant in LA: See photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 21, 2019
Jennifer Aniston breaks down as she bids adieu to her friends in LA. Photo: Daily Mail

Jennifer Aniston has caught the attention of the public once again as she appeared to be on the verge of tears in one of her circulating photos recently.

The Murder Mystery star left quite a number of her fans anxious and concerned after she was papped at a night out in Los Angeles with an expression that showed that she may be close to breaking down.

The 50-year-old Friends star made her way to the vehicle with a gloomy mood as she exited a restaurant and attempted to hug her buddies goodbye but was not successful in letting out a smile.

The photos making rounds on the internet and entertainment portals show the actor on the verge of tears, seemingly upset about bidding adieu to her friends.

Jennifer donned a stylish top with a jacket and skinny jeans, and a necklace.

Meanwhile on the work front, the diva is currently making waves with her comeback on small screens with The Morning Show alongside her Friends costar Reese Witherspoon.

