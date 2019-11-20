ACC Emerging team head coach Ijaz Ahmed confident of bringing the trophy home

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by three runs on Wednesday to advance for the final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019.

“I tried keeping the team’s spirits high with my experience,” the head coach Ijaz Ahmed said.

“The victory is a result of the splendid team work by the young boys,” he added.

The game seemed to be getting out of hand from the youngsters but they went on and defeated the opposite side.

“At some point in the game we felt like it was getting out of hand but the team did not lose hope and fought till the end,” Ahmed said.

“Saif Badar, Omair bin Yousuf and Haider Ali performed extraordinarily.”

The coach is enthusiastic for the final and hopes to win the cup for Pakistan.

“The team will try to keep up the momentum, win the final and bring the trophy home,” he noted.

Badar scored an unbeaten 47, while Yousuf scored a whopping 66 and Haider scored 43.

Pakistan scored a total of 267 runs with seven players sent back to the pavilion and managed to restrict India to 264 for eight in the 50 overs.