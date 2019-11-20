Pakistan women's training camp to kick off ahead of England series

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team’s preparatory camp for next month’s series against England will kick-off in Karachi on Thursday with players being scheduled for tough training for next nine days.

The players will also play practice matches in the camp, which will continue till November 29, before team departs for Malaysia where Pakistan will host England for three ODIs and T20Is.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced 21 players for the camp but Sana Mir had opted out from the series after taking an indefinite break from international cricket. Now, 20 players will participate in the camp as PCB hasn’t decided on Sana's replacement for the camp.

“No replacement has been asked, maybe on a later stage coach and selection committee can consult on inviting a player from U18 squad,” said a source.

Sidra Nawaz and Iram Javed are also given a day’s exemption from the camp as they had informed the board about their family commitments while Nida Dar was also exempted from the camp earlier due to her commitments at women big bash league. Nida, however, will be available for the selection.

According to sources, the head coach of Pakistan women team, Iqbal Imam, has chalked out an intense training session for the girls.

On the first day of training, players will have fielding practice in morning session while nets will be held in evening session.

The players will team-up for a one-day match on Friday before playing two T20 practice matches on Saturday.

Pakistan’s squad for T20Is and ODIs against England will be announced by chief selector Urooj Mumtaz on November 27, while team will leave for Malaysia on 30.

Players invited for camp include Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamin, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Pakistan v England Schedule:

All the scheduled matches will be played at Kinrara Oval.

December 9: First ODI, Pakistan v England

December 12: Second ODI, Pakistan v England

December 14: Third ODI, Pakistan v England

December 17: First IT20, Pakistan v England

December 19: Second IT20, Pakistan v England

December 20: Third IT20, Pakistan v England