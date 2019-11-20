KP govt wants ADB to conduct Peshawar BRT's forensic audit

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to approach the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to conduct an audit into the Peshawar BRT project, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The Peshawar BRT project has only managed to achieve six percent of its development targets in the past six months.

The ADB will decide who is responsible for the repeated delays in the project and the low standard work that was carried out.

After the forensic audit is held by the bank, the government will take legal action against the responsible party.

Geo News got access to important documents pertaining to the project which revealed that the ADB would decide whether the contractor, consultant, engineer or the PDA is responsible for the poor work.

According to the additional chief secretary, only one percent work had been conducted in the past six months on the project. The secretary was also quoted as saying that the project would not be completed according to the expected time.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai spoke to Geo News about the Peshawar BRT project. He said that a lot of work had been done on the project and it would be completed soon.

He said that a lot of noise had been made unnecessarily over the additional amount that had been added to the cost of the project.