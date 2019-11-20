Emraan Hashmi dubs Rishi Kapoor a ‘sweetheart’ on set

Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor are coming out with a new film titled, The Body. Emraan is playing the role of a widower accused of the murder of his wife and the sole perpetrator accused of stealing her body from within the morgue.

With the eminent threat of jail time looming over his head, Emraan is faced with a time bound issue of having to prove his own innocence,while Rishi Kapoor on the other hand is hell bent on finding the perpetrator responsible.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Emraan Hashmi revealed he had a close bond with Rishi. When faced with the question of Rishi Kapoor’s anger on set, Emraan revealed that the actor is a ‘sweetheart’ to work with and is far from having any qualities that make him express excessive anger.

Emraan has the same kind of image on social media and stated that after working with Rishi Kapoor he found out that the actor is an amazing person.

Check out the movie trailer below!



