Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift to perform at Annual American Music Awards 2019

Jonas Brothers have been added to the 47th Annual American Music Awards performance lineup, joining Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and others.



This marks the first time the Jo Bros will be at the American Music Awards since 2007.

Apart from enchanting the audience with their tracks from the stage, the group is also hoping to win big and bag the awards for the two categories they have been nominated for.

The 47th Annual American Music Awards will be held on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles and will hosted by Ciara.

Taylor Swift, Kesha, Big Freedia, Shania Twain, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett will are also amongst the luminaries to grace the event.