Rani Mukherjee opens up about India being 'unsafe' for women

Bollywood’s leading lady Rani Mukherjee is coming forth speaking about countries bearing the label of being ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ for its women.

Speaking to PTI in an interview, the Mardaani 2 actor opened up about the safety of women and the importance of making them aware and ‘equipped’ to tackle any unforeseen circumstances.

“I think the headline of this film should be, making women aware… Let’s not be blinded by things and accept that these things are happening… You have to be aware and tackle them,” she said.

“As a parent, you want your children to be independent but then you also want to make it safe for them. So how do you balance…? It is a responsibility on ourselves to go out there and be aware… so that you are equipped,” she added.

In her upcoming film Mardaani 2 where she essays the role of a police officer, over 2,000 rape crimes committed by men come under limelight through official statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Speaking about India being labelled as 'unsafe' for women, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said: “We are making an Indian film so obviously we are going to centre our film around India.”

“There are so many countries in the world that are unsafe for women or generally. You can’t put a trademark on any country that this country is very safe,” she added.

The film will be seeing the light of day on December 13.