You need to become a kid to teach a kid: coach Mohammad Masroor

KARACHI: Mohammad Masroor is among some of the most successful coaches in Pakistan’s domestic cricket with around a dozen age-group titles for Sindh and Karachi, from U13 to U19 teams.

Most recently, he coached Sindh U19 to the National 19 three-day and one-day titles.

A former first class cricketer from Karachi, Masroor has coached various junior and senior sides, from regional teams to Pakistan’s age-group teams and has achieved notable success.

When asked the secret behind his success with junior players, Masroor said one need to become kid while teaching a kid.

“You need to be at their level to teach them. Be friendly with age group players and they’ll deliver,” he tells Geo.tv.

“Being coach of a junior team is not an easy task. It is a 24/7 job. You need to act like an elder brother, sometimes like you’ve to act like a parent, sometimes as friend and sometimes you need to be a cop. You need to guide these kids about every aspect of life because the coaching at U16 and U19 level makes personality of a player,” he said.

The 44-year-old firmly believes that whatever he will teach to the player at U13 or U16 level, it will stay with him forever.

“U13, U16 and U19 are pathways. Players learn basics at this level and whatever they learn, it stays with them throughout the career, so it is important that they’ve proper guidance so that their basic gets improved,” he said.

“I tell players to avoid gadgets, and when on tour I don’t allow kids to use mobile phones after a certain time. It is also important for players to know about nutrition. I don’t allow players to have junk food or cold drinks,” Masroor added.

Masroor said that he can’t be strict with players because he wants them to be empowered and play with a free mind instead of going under shadow of fear.

“Fear of being scolded dents the confidence of a player,” he said

Having coached from U13 level to regional teams at top level tournament, Masroor in 2011, was coach of Karachi’s side that played the final of National U19 cup. He has also coached Pakistan U19 and emerging teams at various events.

“Coaching juniors is more difficult than seniors, there is always learning when it comes to coaching a new batch of players. I give credit to kids for all my victories,” he said.

He added, “My main motive as a coach is to keep producing players for Pakistan Cricket and keep preparing back-up for the team.

When asked, which players he feels can do well for Pakistan in future, Masroor named Saud Shakil, Mohammad Umar, Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Jahanzib Sultan, Amir Ali, Saim Ayub.